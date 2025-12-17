Ellison Farm Beef, Blind Boys of Alabama, introvert coach Janice Chaka

It’s cold outside, but the cows are warm. We head out to Ludlow to explore a farm that’s seen 5 generations of family stewardship. Bud Ellison of Ellison Farm was given a mission in his youth to care for the farm and keep his cattle as local as possible. We hear more about his operations and his farm’s ties to family and community.

We also meet Ricky McKinnie of the Blind Boys of Alabama , the longest tenured member of the band, who talks to us about the group’s legacy, its advocacy, and its depth before you can see them perform holiday classics at the Hope Center for the Arts this Saturday, Dec. 20 .