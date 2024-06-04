© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

May 31, 2024: Chili winter sparkle for science

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 4, 2024 at 4:01 PM EDT
The Winterpills is an alternative Northampton-based band.
The Winterpills is an alternative Northampton-based band.
Tip Top Wine Shop is located in Easthampton, Massachusetts.
Tip Top Wine Shop is located in Easthampton, Massachusetts.
We join CISA’s Phil Korman to spotlight local heroes Supicha and Phil Hillenbrand of Thai Chili Food Truck before they bring their delicious local food to the NEPM Asparagus Festival. We hear about the Hillenbrand’s culinary journeys to food trucking, how Supicha brings the flavors of Thailand to western Massachusetts, and how they’re preparing their menu for the festival.

With asparagus on our minds, we take the conversation to epidemiologist and UMass assistant professor Andrew Lover. He tells us how the vegetable does odoriferous things to our bodies and the bathroom and how it ties to genetics.

And, we dive into bubbly red for this week’s Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome at Tip Top Wine Shop in Easthampton.

Plus, we hear the bittersweet sounds of Winterpills for Live Music Friday ahead of their sold out show at the Iron Horse.

The Fabulous 413 CISA Local Hero SpotlightWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSFOODARTS & CULTURETina Turner Memorial Wine ThunderdomeSCIENCE
