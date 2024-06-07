© 2024 New England Public Media

June 5, 2024: Silent house Painter

Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
June 7, 2024
Nell Irvin Painter is an artist, scholar, and writer who will be speaking at Bombyx June 9 in Florence.
Nell Irvin Painter is an artist, scholar, and writer who will be speaking at Bombyx June 9 in Florence.
Damany Gordon (left) of Genuine Culture LLC, Monte Belmonte, and Kaliis Smith at the NEPM studios
Emily Brewster shows Monte Belmonte around Merriam-Webster in Springfield, Mass.
We hear from Damany Gordon of Genuine Culture LLC about an upcoming event to pay tribute to house music at Fame Lounge in Holyoke. We talk through the history of the dance music genre and why it’s important to reflect on this history during Pride and African American Music Appreciation Month.

On June 9 in Bombyx, the highly-accomplished and multi-hyphenated Nell Irvin Painter will be speaking about her latest collection of essays and her ongoing work on the life of Sojourner Truth. She tells us about why she chose to study this local historical figure and the importance of embracing Truth’s complexity beyond popular portrayals of her.

Plus, we walk through the alphabet with Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, as she tells us about silent letters in words.

The Fabulous 413
Monte Belmonte
Christopher "Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
