June 5, 2024: Silent house Painter

We hear from Damany Gordon of Genuine Culture LLC about an upcoming event to pay tribute to house music at Fame Lounge in Holyoke. We talk through the history of the dance music genre and why it’s important to reflect on this history during Pride and African American Music Appreciation Month.

On June 9 in Bombyx, the highly-accomplished and multi-hyphenated Nell Irvin Painter will be speaking about her latest collection of essays and her ongoing work on the life of Sojourner Truth. She tells us about why she chose to study this local historical figure and the importance of embracing Truth’s complexity beyond popular portrayals of her.

Plus, we walk through the alphabet with Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, as she tells us about silent letters in words.