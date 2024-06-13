© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

June 11, 2024: Strawberry Pride Game

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 13, 2024 at 3:38 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Carrie Ferguson is releasing a new single, "The Many I Am."
Courtesy of Artist
Carrie Ferguson is releasing a new single, "The Many I Am."

Local musician Carrie Ferguson is taking a small break from the Grumpytime Club to throw a Pride kickoff and release party for their new single at Hawks and Reed this Friday. We talk with Ferguson about their new queer anthem, “The Many I Am,” and what to expect at this multimedia celebration to launch us into Pride weekend in Franklin County.

We chat with writer, director, and producer Julian Lowenthal about his movie, "Money Game," which will have a week-long residency at Greenfield Garden Cinemas starting June 14. Shot and heavily inspired by Franklin County, he tells us how this project came to be with a team of western Massachusetts locals.

And, it's peak strawberry season, so we head to Hadley to sample nature's bestest candy with Joe Czajkowski of Lakeside PYO Strawberries. We chat with this Local Hero about farming as a family tradition and how this growing season is off to a great start.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 ARTS & CULTUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSMUSICCISA Local Hero SpotlightFILM & MOVIESAGRICULTURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith