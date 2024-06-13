June 11, 2024: Strawberry Pride Game

Local musician Carrie Ferguson is taking a small break from the Grumpytime Club to throw a Pride kickoff and release party for their new single at Hawks and Reed this Friday. We talk with Ferguson about their new queer anthem, “The Many I Am,” and what to expect at this multimedia celebration to launch us into Pride weekend in Franklin County.

We chat with writer, director, and producer Julian Lowenthal about his movie, "Money Game," which will have a week-long residency at Greenfield Garden Cinemas starting June 14. Shot and heavily inspired by Franklin County, he tells us how this project came to be with a team of western Massachusetts locals.

And, it's peak strawberry season, so we head to Hadley to sample nature's bestest candy with Joe Czajkowski of Lakeside PYO Strawberries. We chat with this Local Hero about farming as a family tradition and how this growing season is off to a great start.