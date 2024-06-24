© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

June 18, 2024: Sustainability is all around

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 24, 2024 at 1:48 PM EDT
Monte Belmonte is at Mumbet's Freedom Farm in Sheffield, Massachusetts.
Monte Belmonte is at Mumbet's Freedom Farm in Sheffield, Massachusetts.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Hitchcock Center for the Environment in Amherst, Massachusetts commits to sustainable operation.
The Hitchcock Center for the Environment in Amherst, Massachusetts commits to sustainable operation.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, center, celebrates during the first half of Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Boston.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, center, celebrates during the first half of Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Boston.
Steven Senne / AP

We continue our tour of Mumbet’s Freedom Farm in Sheffield with land stewards Sunder Ashni and Adrian Seneca Bello. We learn about the rich history of the Berkshires and how we can better build our relationship with the land and community.

We head over to Amherst to get a tour of the Hitchcock Center for the Environment to learn about the ecosystem of a living building. We talk to the folx maintaining the center about all the exciting summer happenings and how we can all live sustainably.

Plus, as a special bonus, we talk to NEPM reporter and All Things Considered host Kari Njiiri about the Celtics’ big win.

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREEDUCATIONAGRICULTUREENVIRONMENTSPORTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
