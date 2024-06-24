June 18, 2024: Sustainability is all around
1 of 3 — PXL_20240606_194053744.jpg
Monte Belmonte is at Mumbet's Freedom Farm in Sheffield, Massachusetts.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
2 of 3 — PXL_20240604_151046483.jpg
The Hitchcock Center for the Environment in Amherst, Massachusetts commits to sustainable operation.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
3 of 3 — 76ers Celtics Basketball
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, center, celebrates during the first half of Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Boston.
Steven Senne / AP
We continue our tour of Mumbet’s Freedom Farm in Sheffield with land stewards Sunder Ashni and Adrian Seneca Bello. We learn about the rich history of the Berkshires and how we can better build our relationship with the land and community.
We head over to Amherst to get a tour of the Hitchcock Center for the Environment to learn about the ecosystem of a living building. We talk to the folx maintaining the center about all the exciting summer happenings and how we can all live sustainably.
Plus, as a special bonus, we talk to NEPM reporter and All Things Considered host Kari Njiiri about the Celtics’ big win.