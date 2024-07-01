© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413

June 27, 2024: Holding up Fernet in India

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 1, 2024 at 9:51 AM EDT
Illustration promotes the film, "Holding Up the Sky," directed by Bob Nesson.
John Walsh / Holding Up the Sky
Mixologist Sean Billson tells Monte about cocktails.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester, Mass.
File Photo / Daily Hampshire Gazette / gazettenet.com

"Holding Up the Sky" is a documentary that follows the post-prison evolution of an ex-felon, Ed Jordan, and how he continues to change the lives of other 'returning citizens.' We chat with the filmmaker, Emerson professor Bob Nesson, about his informative film that’s showing at Launchspace in Orange this weekend.

We check in with Rep. Jim McGovern about his visit with the Dalai Lama, Thursday’s presidential debate, Julian Assange and more.

And, our favorite itinerant bartender, Sean Billson, swings by the studios for an impromptu cocktail Thunderdome. Here are the tasty recipes that competed for the title:
GUADALA-PRAGUE DEUX
-1.5 oz Slivovitz
-1.5 oz Gin
-.75 oz Fernet Vallet
-1 oz grapefruit juice
-juice of 1/2 lime
-mix together, add ice, shake, strain.

Le Pin
-2 oz Hennessy
-.75 oz Zirbenz
-.25 oz Fernet Vallet
-.5 oz orange juice
-.5 oz lemon juice
-mix together, add ice, shake, strain

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
