July 3, 2024: Blue ink moves

We speak with journalist, teacher, and author G. Michael Dobbs about his memoir "What They Didn’t Teach You in Journalism School: The Memoir of an Ink Stained Wretch." He reflects on his long career in the mass communications industry.

We hear from Mass Humanities Executive Director Brian Boyles and board member Aaron Vega about the organization's recent move to Holyoke. While locally based, they tell us how they champion storytellers across the commonwealth.