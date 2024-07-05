© 2024 New England Public Media

July 3, 2024: Blue ink moves

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published July 5, 2024 at 12:40 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 features BirdHaven Blueberry Farm on the latest CISA Local Hero segment.
The Fabulous 413 features BirdHaven Blueberry Farm on the latest CISA Local Hero segment.
Monte and Kaliis invite Brian Boyles and Aaron Vega of Mass Humanities to discuss their organization's programming.
Monte and Kaliis invite Brian Boyles and Aaron Vega of Mass Humanities to discuss their organization's programming.
We speak with journalist, teacher, and author G. Michael Dobbs about his memoir "What They Didn’t Teach You in Journalism School: The Memoir of an Ink Stained Wretch." He reflects on his long career in the mass communications industry.

We hear from Mass Humanities Executive Director Brian Boyles and board member Aaron Vega about the organization's recent move to Holyoke. While locally based, they tell us how they champion storytellers across the commonwealth.

And, we join CISA’s Jacob Nelson and head over to Southampton to stuff our faces full of the blueberry bounty. We chat with BirdHaven Blueberry Farm proprietor Emily Endris to get the scoop on the behind-the-scenes operations.

Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
