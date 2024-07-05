July 3, 2024: Blue ink moves
The Fabulous 413 features BirdHaven Blueberry Farm on the latest CISA Local Hero segment.
Monte and Kaliis invite Brian Boyles and Aaron Vega of Mass Humanities to discuss their organization's programming.
We speak with journalist, teacher, and author G. Michael Dobbs about his memoir "What They Didn’t Teach You in Journalism School: The Memoir of an Ink Stained Wretch." He reflects on his long career in the mass communications industry.
We hear from Mass Humanities Executive Director Brian Boyles and board member Aaron Vega about the organization's recent move to Holyoke. While locally based, they tell us how they champion storytellers across the commonwealth.
And, we join CISA’s Jacob Nelson and head over to Southampton to stuff our faces full of the blueberry bounty. We chat with BirdHaven Blueberry Farm proprietor Emily Endris to get the scoop on the behind-the-scenes operations.