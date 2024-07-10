© 2024 New England Public Media

July 9, 2024: New art for new spaces

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published July 10, 2024 at 11:26 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 interview Angela Park, Springfield Performing Arts Ventures Inc. president, and Mark Auerbach, director of bookings, marketing, and public relations for MOSSO Springfield Chamber Players, about their 2024-2025 season collaboration.
The Fabulous 413 interview Angela Park, Springfield Performing Arts Ventures Inc. president, and Mark Auerbach, director of bookings, marketing, and public relations for MOSSO Springfield Chamber Players, about their 2024-2025 season collaboration.
Local musician Hannah Mohan comes on The Fabulous 413 ahead of her solo album release concert at The Iron Horse July 12.
Local musician Hannah Mohan comes on The Fabulous 413 ahead of her solo album release concert at The Iron Horse July 12.
Today is about re-emergences.

One is in a local musician Hannah Mohan, formerly of bands And The Kids and Topsy, who has a brand new solo album coming out July 12, “Time is a Walnut.” Before she hits the stage of The Iron Horse to debut its release, she stops by the NEPM studios to play a few new selections, display her ever-evolving style and talk about the power of communal writing.

Another is in a new collaboration at Springfield arts venue, 52 Sumner. The location will soon be the home of MOSSO, the Springfield Chamber Players, for the 2024-2025 season. We speak with Angela Park, Springfield Performing Arts Ventures Inc. president, and Mark Auerbach, director of bookings, marketing, and public relations for MOSSO, about how this union can bring more art to more people in the 413.

Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
