July 9, 2024: New art for new spaces

Today is about re-emergences.

One is in a local musician Hannah Mohan, formerly of bands And The Kids and Topsy, who has a brand new solo album coming out July 12, “Time is a Walnut.” Before she hits the stage of The Iron Horse to debut its release, she stops by the NEPM studios to play a few new selections, display her ever-evolving style and talk about the power of communal writing.

Another is in a new collaboration at Springfield arts venue, 52 Sumner. The location will soon be the home of MOSSO, the Springfield Chamber Players, for the 2024-2025 season. We speak with Angela Park, Springfield Performing Arts Ventures Inc. president, and Mark Auerbach, director of bookings, marketing, and public relations for MOSSO, about how this union can bring more art to more people in the 413.