The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

July 10, 2024: Cuckoo's film collaborative of the day

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 11, 2024 at 3:48 PM EDT
Author of new horror novel “Cuckoo,” Gretchen Felkin-Martin, will have an author talk event at Comics-N-More June 12.
1 of 3  — thumbnail_Diane Pearlman.jpg
Diane Pearlman is the executive director of Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative.
2 of 3  — thumbnail_DP headshot_Carolyn Ross.jpg
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
3 of 3  — Word Nerd, Emily Brewster
We head to the Berkshires to check out the Berkshire Film & Media Collaborative and speak with Executive Director Diane Pearlman. She has propelled herself through the media industry and hopes to teach more folx to do the same with Kemble Street Studios’ educational initiative.

And, we hunker down with a gritty, visceral, multifaceted new horror novel, “Cuckoo,” by local author Gretchen Felker-Martin. We speak with her about nuance in horror, the real-life inspirations for the story, and much more. We all have a chance to hear more from her and get our books signed at Comics-N-More in Easthampton this Saturday, July 13th.

Plus, we discover that Word Nerd Emily Brewster, managing editor at Merriam-Webster, is leading the Merriam-Webster's "Word of the Day" column. She tells us how it works and how influential it's become over the past 25 years.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
