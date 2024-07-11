July 10, 2024: Cuckoo's film collaborative of the day

We head to the Berkshires to check out the Berkshire Film & Media Collaborative and speak with Executive Director Diane Pearlman. She has propelled herself through the media industry and hopes to teach more folx to do the same with Kemble Street Studios’ educational initiative.

And, we hunker down with a gritty, visceral, multifaceted new horror novel, “Cuckoo,” by local author Gretchen Felker-Martin. We speak with her about nuance in horror, the real-life inspirations for the story, and much more. We all have a chance to hear more from her and get our books signed at Comics-N-More in Easthampton this Saturday, July 13th.

Plus, we discover that Word Nerd Emily Brewster, managing editor at Merriam-Webster, is leading the Merriam-Webster's "Word of the Day" column. She tells us how it works and how influential it's become over the past 25 years.