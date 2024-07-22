© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

July 16, 2024: Tick talk

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 22, 2024 at 12:26 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Monte and Kaliis tour TickReport in Amherst.
1 of 2  — PXL_20240709_143148952.jpg
Monte and Kaliis tour TickReport in Amherst.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Monte interviews director of education at TickReport, Paul Killinger.
2 of 2  — PXL_20240709_141928788.jpg
Monte interviews director of education at TickReport, Paul Killinger.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

We’re pointing all of our focus on one little organism and making a big show about it.

For being a very tiny arachnid, ticks can have a mighty impact on our health. TickReport in Amherst is not only a laboratory that catalogs ticks from around the world, it is an educational center working to spread tick awareness to the general public. We talk to the director of education, Paul Killinger, to learn about the effects of ticks on the population, when high tick seasons are, how the miniscule arthropod has evolved and some helpful practices for avoiding a bite.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURESCIENCEENVIRONMENT
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith