July 16, 2024: Tick talk

We’re pointing all of our focus on one little organism and making a big show about it.

For being a very tiny arachnid, ticks can have a mighty impact on our health. TickReport in Amherst is not only a laboratory that catalogs ticks from around the world, it is an educational center working to spread tick awareness to the general public. We talk to the director of education, Paul Killinger, to learn about the effects of ticks on the population, when high tick seasons are, how the miniscule arthropod has evolved and some helpful practices for avoiding a bite.