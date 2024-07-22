© 2024 New England Public Media

PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
July 18, 2024: Apolitical Chalet

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 22, 2024 at 6:14 PM EDT
Portrait depicts singer-songwriter and activist Billy Bragg.
Portrait depicts singer-songwriter and activist Billy Bragg.
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester, Mass.
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester, Mass.
In North Adams, Mass., one week into a strike over an hourly minimum wage for about 60% of union employees, workers and management at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA) have not spoken since before the union voted to strike March 6, 2024.
In North Adams, Mass., one week into a strike over an hourly minimum wage for about 60% of union employees, workers and management at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA) have not spoken since before the union voted to strike March 6, 2024.
We're digging into the political sphere today.

Before his gig at the Northampton Academy of Music July 23, folk punk musician and humanist Billy Bragg joins us to talk about U.S. and U.K. politics, the rise of populism, and the evolution of his work spanning over 40 years.

Our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern delves into whether President Joe Biden should continue as Democratic nominee and other pressing issues facing the nation writ large.

And, to wash politics out of our hair, we head to North Adams to hear about a free summer music program at MASS MoCA. We speak the museum’s performing arts director, Sue Killam, and performing arts general manager, Addison McDonald, to discuss how The Chalet series brings performances to Courtyard C each Thursday through the end of August.

