PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
July 29, 2024: Cass and Ward

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 31, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
"My Mama, Cass" is a memoir detailing the life of singer Cass Elliot by her daughter, Owen Elliot-Kugell.
Owen Elliot-Kugell, daughter of singer Cass Elliot, talks to Monte and Kaliis about her new memoir, "My Mama, Cass."
Monte and Kaliis interview M. Ward about his upcoming album, "For Beginners: The Best of M. Ward."
We sit with Owen Elliot-Kugell to talk about her new memoir on her life as the daughter of rock star Cass Elliot of The Mamas & The Papas. "My Mama, Cass" taps into the inner workings of the highly misunderstood singer through the collected memories and experiences of family and friends. Elliot-Krugell paints a well rounded look at both women's lives and details her family’s 413 connections.

And, September will see the release of singer-songwriter M. Ward’s newest album, “For Beginners: The Best of M. Ward.” Before he takes the stage at the Iron Horse this evening, we get to hear a few new tunes and ask the man about boat videos, guitar tunings, inspirations from dreams, and much more.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICHISTORY
