Aug. 2, 2024: Spirited

While the best athletes in the world convene in Paris, we talk about our “love” for the game and words with Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, and find out how sometimes our love means nothing, especially in tennis.

We head out to Sheffield to sample the wares at Berkshire Mountain Distillers with founder Chris Weld and head distiller Will Wynn. We get a rundown how a careful balance of labor, agriculture, and science come together to concoct the perfect spirit.

And, for those of us who can’t head to the beach this weekend, Nerdwatch offers a selection of beachy-themed board games for you to geek out to.

