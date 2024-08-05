© 2024 New England Public Media

Aug. 2, 2024: Spirited

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 5, 2024 at 12:51 PM EDT
While the best athletes in the world convene in Paris, we talk about our “love” for the game and words with Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, and find out how sometimes our love means nothing, especially in tennis.

We head out to Sheffield to sample the wares at Berkshire Mountain Distillers with founder Chris Weld and head distiller Will Wynn. We get a rundown how a careful balance of labor, agriculture, and science come together to concoct the perfect spirit.

And, for those of us who can’t head to the beach this weekend, Nerdwatch offers a selection of beachy-themed board games for you to geek out to.

Word Nerd: "Love" and Tennis (not basketball)
Berkshire Mountain Distillers
Nerdwatch: beachy board games

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
