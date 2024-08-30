Aug. 29, 2024: Un-sounds unseen

Today, we’re exploring the subliminal stuff that’s there even when you think it’s not.

Take John Cage’s ‘ 4’33” ,’ a work that is seemingly nothing, but contains a whole lot more. 72 years after its first performance, you can explore the silence with your little ones in Nicholas Day’s new book, “ Nothing .” We’ll talk with the Northampton author about all the neat yet simple ways to talk about the incredible advances in modern music.

It’s also in the uncovered archive of Frida Kahlo’s photographs, containing thousands of self-portraits and photos of her family, loves, work, and life. Springfield Museums will have a few hundred of these photos exhibited with their 2nd annual Latino Arts Festival . We head down the street to get a peek into the private collection of one of the 20th century’s most prolific artists with curatorial assistant Sophie Combs and chair of Mi Museo Lydia Martinez Alvarez about the intersecting power of those two events.

Plus, our weekly chat with Congressman Jim McGovern covers both subtle and obvious ground with his farm tour, politicians switching sides, ongoing civil unrest regarding the Israel-Hamas war, and rising COVID cases as students return to campuses in western Massachusetts and beyond.

