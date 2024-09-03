© 2024 New England Public Media

Aug. 30, 2024: All of them

Published September 3, 2024 at 2:45 PM EDT
Singer-songwriter Johnny Irion appeared on The Fabulous 413's Live Music Friday.
1 of 3  — Screen-Shot-2017-10-16-at-1.55.56-PM-680x705.png
Greenfield Garden Cinemas is hosting a 5-week Stephen King Film Festival from Aug. 30 - Oct. 4.
2 of 3  — King Festival.png
Monte and Kaliis try field blend wines at Tip Top Wine Shop for the Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome.
3 of 3  — PXL_20240828_214956790.jpg
Nothing but entertainment for Friday.

Singer-songwriter Johnny Irion joins us for Live Music Friday to play selections from his latest album, “Sleeping Soldiers of Love.” He is playing The Lion’s Den Aug. 31, and find out why that venue is particularly fun to play, walk through his collaboration with one of the Wilcos, Pat Sansone, and learn how he’s preparing for a tour with Son Volt next year.

And, we’re giving ourselves all the feels, including a good fright. Greenfield Garden Cinema has announced a 25-movie, 5-week Stephen King Film Festival to carry us to the spooky season. We talk with Isaac Mass, one of the theater owners, about their year-round programming around Franklin County, and the amazingly frightening and visceral promotional campaign they’ve had for the festival.

Plus, we squeeze a beverage in there too, since it’s Friday. Lauren Clark and Miranda Brown at Tip Top Wine Shop in Easthampton pit two field blends against each other in today’s Tina Turner Memorial Thunderdome. We taste how each bottle attempts to make more of doing less in their wine making process.

Live Music Friday with Johnny Irion
Stephen King Film Festival
Field blends at Tip Top Wine Shop

