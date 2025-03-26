© 2025 New England Public Media

March 25, 2025: The change we want to grow

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 26, 2025 at 12:25 PM EDT
Historian Erika Slocumb talks to The Fabulous 413 about Black history.
1 of 1  — PXL_20250211_214706155.jpg
Historian Erika Slocumb talks to The Fabulous 413 about Black history.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

New lands and new works and new looks, oh my!

We find out about the Scarlet Sock Foundation’s mission to support works of social justice theater. How does a foundation come to such a specific niche? We speak with Margaret Russo, board president, to learn the history of the organization, the wide scope of programming, and the free gala they’re hosting this Saturday.

And, we head to Amherst to see the newest farm we’ve ever been to, Little Light Farm. Even though they’re just getting started, we learn about their novel approach to CSAs, land conservation and preservation and community connection. Proprietor Emmy Smella talks to us about her framework and plans she is establishing in her brand new farm.

Plus, Erika Slocumb, UMass PhD candidate and historian, outlines some of the recent changes that have been happening at the Stowe Center for Literary Activism as it shifts focus in their collection and in their curation.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
