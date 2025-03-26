March 25, 2025: The change we want to grow

New lands and new works and new looks, oh my!

We find out about the Scarlet Sock Foundation ’s mission to support works of social justice theater. How does a foundation come to such a specific niche? We speak with Margaret Russo, board president, to learn the history of the organization, the wide scope of programming, and the free gala they’re hosting this Saturday.

And, we head to Amherst to see the newest farm we’ve ever been to, Little Light Farm . Even though they’re just getting started, we learn about their novel approach to CSAs, land conservation and preservation and community connection. Proprietor Emmy Smella talks to us about her framework and plans she is establishing in her brand new farm.