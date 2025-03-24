© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

March 21, 2025: Rewilding Franc banjos

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 24, 2025 at 12:31 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Banjoist Max Wareham appears on The Fabulous 413 before his album release show with Watermelon Wednesdays.
1 of 1  — wareham pic0.jpg
Banjoist Max Wareham appears on The Fabulous 413 before his album release show with Watermelon Wednesdays.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

If you’ve driven on Route 9 through the hilltowns, you’ve probably seen Beaver Brook Golf Course on the bend between Williamsburg and Northampton. But, there are some changes on the horizon for that gigantic parcel of land with the goal of expanding public access and climate resiliency.

We talk with Kate Theoharides, Wendy Ferris and Mary Dettloff of the Trustees of Reservations about the goal to purchase the 200+ acres with help from the fundraising and conservation efforts of the public and surrounding towns.

Live Music Friday brings author and banjoist Max Wareham to our shores before you can celebrate the recent release of his album. “DAGGOMIT!,” with him at a Watermelon Wednesday concert next Saturday.

And, we get ready to feel the pain of EU tariffs in the next Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome. We explore one of the mother varieties at State Street Fruit Store in a return to Cabernet Franc as California challenges Loire on our palettes.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICLive Music SessionsWINE & SPIRITSTina Turner Memorial Wine ThunderdomeENVIRONMENTCLIMATE CHANGE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith