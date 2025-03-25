© 2025 New England Public Media

March 24, 2025: Toils for troubles

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 25, 2025 at 12:55 PM EDT
Wander Berkshires is hosting a series of events to celebrate the 2025 Transgender Day of Visibility.
1 of 3  — PXL_20250227_212620341.jpg
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 3  — mr universe for grove.png
The Fabulous 413 visits Pittsfield to tour WANDER Berkshires.
3 of 3  — PXL_20250227_204210720.jpg
This is about making big efforts in small places.

We head to Pittsfield for one such endeavor. March 31 is Transgender Day of Visibility, and Wander Berkshires is hosting a series of events to celebrate transgender and non-binary folx in a time when community members increasingly face endangerment and anti-trans legislation. We chat with founder Jay Santangello about the things he’s got planned for us all to enjoy and to make our neighborhoods inclusive.

In Montague, the Bard comes alive all over town, bringing folx from all the way across the pond to breathe life into his words. The Montague Shakespeare Festival is in full swing with performances this weekend and the next, and we speak with artistic director Nia Lynn, artistic director; Kenny Butler, executive director; and Fiona Ross, director and lead practitioner, about what the second year of the festival has to offer.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, remembers our eclipse fever from last year and tells us about 2 more eclipses, one of which you can see here in western Massachusetts, and dark energy in space (somehow those aren’t directly related).

Transgender Day of Visibility with Wander Berkshires
Montague Shakespeare Festival
Solar eclipses and dark matter with Mr. Universe

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
