Sep. 4, 2024: Expansive innovation

We’re rebuilding landscapes and crossing borders and timelines, but never streams.

We head to the Springfield Armory National Historic Site to meet up with Susan Ashman, lead park ranger and historic weapons supervisor, Kelly Fellner, armory superintendent, and Jessica Scott, researcher and PhD candidate. We learn about Worker Weekend , an event meant to highlight the site’s contributions to industrial innovations being one of only two federal armories in the nation. We also find ways we all can access their records for connections to family genealogies and much more.

We’re also exploring art that casts a wide net across the Atlantic from Morocco to Northampton. Artist Younes Rahmoun who has just installed a massive and sprawling body of work at Smith College . We head to campus to catch the artist alongside curators Emma Chubb and Tiffany Bradley to explore the many ways this multi-medium, multi-faceted portfolio connects not just different departments of the college, but our humanity as well.

Plus, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster , elongates our vocabulary with a words so long you can’t use in scrabble because there is neither enough pieces nor board space, but you can impress your friends with them.

Springfield Armory National Historic Site Listen • 13:56

Younes Rahmoun: Here, Now Listen • 21:44