PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Sep. 4, 2024: Expansive innovation

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 5, 2024 at 3:47 PM EDT
Artist Younes Rahmoun's exhibit, "Here, Now," is installed on the Smith College campus and art museum.
Artist Younes Rahmoun's exhibit, "Here, Now," is installed on the Smith College campus and art museum.
Monte and Kaliis learn about Worker Weekend at the Springfield Armory National Historic Site.
Monte and Kaliis learn about Worker Weekend at the Springfield Armory National Historic Site.
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
We’re rebuilding landscapes and crossing borders and timelines, but never streams.

We head to the Springfield Armory National Historic Site to meet up with Susan Ashman, lead park ranger and historic weapons supervisor, Kelly Fellner, armory superintendent, and Jessica Scott, researcher and PhD candidate. We learn about Worker Weekend, an event meant to highlight the site’s contributions to industrial innovations being one of only two federal armories in the nation. We also find ways we all can access their records for connections to family genealogies and much more.

We’re also exploring art that casts a wide net across the Atlantic from Morocco to Northampton. Artist Younes Rahmoun who has just installed a massive and sprawling body of work at Smith College. We head to campus to catch the artist alongside curators Emma Chubb and Tiffany Bradley to explore the many ways this multi-medium, multi-faceted portfolio connects not just different departments of the college, but our humanity as well.

Plus, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, elongates our vocabulary with a words so long you can’t use in scrabble because there is neither enough pieces nor board space, but you can impress your friends with them.

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREHISTORYWord NerdVISUAL ARTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
