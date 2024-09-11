Sep. 10, 2024: The curious walls

Today, we’re exploring possibilities, because everything is possible, even if we don’t know it yet.

This is the central idea of the New York Times bestseller, “The Magical Yet,” by Amherst resident Angela DiTerlizzi , and she is continuing her series of introspective children’s books with “The Curious Why.” We get into the background of her vast catalog, including a book printed on cereal boxes, the value of rhyme, and patience in practice for people of all ages.

The community theater in Monte's backyard, the Shea Theate r, has just gotten massively zhuzhed up with a new mural, but it was a whole process to get from an Idea to a painted wall. We check out the work in progress with Britt Ruhe, director of Commonwealth Murals ; Linda Tardif, director of the Shea Theater ; Suzanne Lomanto, director of RiverCulture ; Maureen Pollack, the town planner of Turners Falls; along with the artist himself, Darion Fleming . We explore the process of gaining public input on what a mural in their town should look like as they prepare for the unveiling this weekend.

And, we’d be remiss if we, as two giant nerds of differing varieties, didn’t talk about the legacy left by actor James Earl Jones, who passed away yesterday at 93. We recount our favorite performances of his and the impact this legend has had on us and more.

