The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Sep. 10, 2024: The curious walls

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 11, 2024 at 1:07 PM EDT
"The Curious Why" is Angela DiTerlizzi's newest book to follow her NYT bestseller, "The Magical Yet."
1 of 2  — curious why.png
"The Curious Why" is Angela DiTerlizzi's newest book to follow her NYT bestseller, "The Magical Yet."
Courtesy
Monte and Kaliis interview Britt Ruhe, director of Commonwealth Murals; Linda Tardif, director of the Shea Theater; Suzanne Lomanto, director of RiverCulture; Maureen Pollack, the town planner of Turners Falls; and artist Darion Fleming before a new mural is unveiled at the Shea Theater.
2 of 2  — PXL_20240910_134657265.jpg
Monte and Kaliis interview Britt Ruhe, director of Commonwealth Murals; Linda Tardif, director of the Shea Theater; Suzanne Lomanto, director of RiverCulture; Maureen Pollack, the town planner of Turners Falls; and artist Darion Fleming before a new mural is unveiled at the Shea Theater.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Today, we’re exploring possibilities, because everything is possible, even if we don’t know it yet.

This is the central idea of the New York Times bestseller, “The Magical Yet,” by Amherst resident Angela DiTerlizzi, and she is continuing her series of introspective children’s books with “The Curious Why.” We get into the background of her vast catalog, including a book printed on cereal boxes, the value of rhyme, and patience in practice for people of all ages.

The community theater in Monte's backyard, the Shea Theater, has just gotten massively zhuzhed up with a new mural, but it was a whole process to get from an Idea to a painted wall. We check out the work in progress with Britt Ruhe, director of Commonwealth Murals; Linda Tardif, director of the Shea Theater; Suzanne Lomanto, director of RiverCulture; Maureen Pollack, the town planner of Turners Falls; along with the artist himself, Darion Fleming. We explore the process of gaining public input on what a mural in their town should look like as they prepare for the unveiling this weekend.

And, we’d be remiss if we, as two giant nerds of differing varieties, didn’t talk about the legacy left by actor James Earl Jones, who passed away yesterday at 93. We recount our favorite performances of his and the impact this legend has had on us and more.

NYT bestselling author Angela DiTerlizzi
New mural at the Shea Theater
Remembering James Earl Jones

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
