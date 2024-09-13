© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Sep. 12, 2024: No strangers to art

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 13, 2024 at 2:56 PM EDT
Monte and Kaliis interview Deja Carr, or musician Mal Devisa, Michael Hanson, and CitySpace's Zoe Fieldman about kicking off the Pay It Forward series.
1 of 3  — PXL_20240910_170300579.jpg
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
2 of 3  — Word Nerd, Emily Brewster
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media
3 of 3  — Jim McGovern, Rob Woodall, Tom Cole
J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Way back in April we talked with folx at CitySpace about their Pay It Forward grant program, and now 10 lucky recipients are embarking on transformative artistic journeys through their space in Easthampton. We speak with the artist who is kicking off the performance series, Deja Carr, otherwise known as local musician Mal Devisa, to find out what is going into her magical night of curated performances titled “Never a Stranger to Home.” We also speak with artist Michael Hanson, one of her collaborators on the project, and CitySpace’s Zoe Fieldman to get a closer look at the soul of the event and what’s to come as the series continues.

We also discover how the English language has been ruthlessly truncated, which is to say that our alphabet used to be a little longer a mere couple centuries ago. Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, helps us to explore the sounds and ancient origins of the alphabet’s missing letter, and perhaps the reason we abandoned it to the throes of punctuation.

Plus, our weekly chat with the Rep. Jim McGovern is wholly debatable, which is to say he too was watching the confrontation between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris this past Tuesday, and he definitely has insightful takeaways to share, and not just about the Taylor Swift stinger.

Deja Carr a.k.a. Mal Devisa
Word Nerd
Ampers&
McGoverning with Rep. Jim Mcgovern
Sep. 12, 2024

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICWord NerdMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICSELECTIONS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
