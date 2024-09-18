© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413

Sep. 17, 2024: Adjust for changing planet

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 18, 2024 at 2:13 PM EDT
Kaliis learns about sustainable agriculture in a changing climate with Berkshire Agriculture Ventures and Greenagers.
Kaliis learns about sustainable agriculture in a changing climate with Berkshire Agriculture Ventures and Greenagers.
We’re in the throes of Climate Change Week, and western Massachusetts is doing its part to inform the public and field solutions to ensure a more resilient future

First, we head to April Hill Farm to learn about their upcoming evening of tours, workshops and more for their Farming in a Changing Climate event, Sep. 18. We talk to Ben Crockett of Berkshire Agricultural Ventures (BAV) and Sarah Montiero and Iris Arboreal of Greenagers about the challenges of helping farmers thrive, and providing youth practical ways to locally address a swiftly changing planet through agriculture, forestry, and practical trades.

We discover new ways of collaboration and conservation at Big River Chestnuts in Sunderland, who seek ways to incorporate more trees into agriculture for soil health and resiliency, especially after another summer where western New England experienced flooding. We talk to Jono Neiger about his farm's eponymous chestnuts, find out from Rachael Haas from Meadowland Farms how her sheep are keeping the farmland trimmed and tidy, and more innovations in agroforestry along the banks of the Connecticut River. Plus, we meet the nation’s first cabinet-level climate chief for Massachusetts, Melissa Hoffer.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
