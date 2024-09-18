Sep. 17, 2024: Adjust for changing planet
We’re in the throes of Climate Change Week, and western Massachusetts is doing its part to inform the public and field solutions to ensure a more resilient future
First, we head to April Hill Farm to learn about their upcoming evening of tours, workshops and more for their Farming in a Changing Climate event, Sep. 18. We talk to Ben Crockett of Berkshire Agricultural Ventures (BAV) and Sarah Montiero and Iris Arboreal of Greenagers about the challenges of helping farmers thrive, and providing youth practical ways to locally address a swiftly changing planet through agriculture, forestry, and practical trades.
We discover new ways of collaboration and conservation at Big River Chestnuts in Sunderland, who seek ways to incorporate more trees into agriculture for soil health and resiliency, especially after another summer where western New England experienced flooding. We talk to Jono Neiger about his farm's eponymous chestnuts, find out from Rachael Haas from Meadowland Farms how her sheep are keeping the farmland trimmed and tidy, and more innovations in agroforestry along the banks of the Connecticut River. Plus, we meet the nation’s first cabinet-level climate chief for Massachusetts, Melissa Hoffer.