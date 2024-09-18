Sep. 17, 2024: Adjust for changing planet

We’re in the throes of Climate Change Week, and western Massachusetts is doing its part to inform the public and field solutions to ensure a more resilient future

First, we head to April Hill Farm to learn about their upcoming evening of tours, workshops and more for their Farming in a Changing Climate event, Sep. 18. We talk to Ben Crockett of Berkshire Agricultural Ventures (BAV) and Sarah Montiero and Iris Arboreal of Greenagers about the challenges of helping farmers thrive, and providing youth practical ways to locally address a swiftly changing planet through agriculture, forestry, and practical trades.