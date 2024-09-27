© 2024 New England Public Media

Sep. 25, 2024: Improvisational longevity

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 27, 2024 at 2:36 PM EDT
Berkshire Brewing Company celebrates its 30th birthday at the Franklin County fairgrounds this weekend.
Berkshire Brewing Company celebrates its 30th birthday at the Franklin County fairgrounds this weekend.
Monte Belmonte and Word Nerd Emily Brewster, at right, dig into dictionaries.
Monte Belmonte and Word Nerd Emily Brewster, at right, dig into dictionaries.
There is a beauty to make up as we go along, feet on the ground, head in the sky.

And, we’re not just referencing the Talking Heads. The Northampton Jazz Festival takes place this weekend aiming to increase the cultural vitality and economic strength to the city, exposing people of all generations, ethnicities and orientations to live jazz. Relaunched in 2018, the festival hosts a rich line-up of jazz artists from across the globe and around the region. We talk to Ruth Griggs, president of the Northampton Jazz Festival, and Ricard Torres-Mateluna, the festival’s communications and marketing director, to talk about revitalizing the city's connection to music through the festival's two days of offerings.

We find out there's better things to put in your glass. The area's second oldest brewery is celebrating its 30th birthday this weekend at the Franklin County Fairgrounds. We talk with Gary Bogoff of Berkshire Brewing Company about how the craft brewer got its start, where it's future is leading, and all of the flak the company might have been taking over those decades about the misnomer of its name.

And resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, takes us online to the Merriam-Webster website to play a beloved word game but turned up several notches. Think Wordle multiplied by four, Quordle. We talk about its popularity while attempting to solve today's challenge.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
