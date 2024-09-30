Sep. 26, 2024: The great pumpkins live from Naumkeag

We experience the southern Berkshires at one of the prettiest locations around. Nestled on 44 acres in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, what once was a family home is now open to visitors and nature lovers through spring, summer and fall.

We’re broadcasting LIVE from the grounds of Naumkeag as they gear up for their Pumpkin Show which starts Sep. 27.

We discover the gilded age history of the grounds with the event’s mastermind, Brian Cruey. He tells us about the Salem-born entrepreneur and diplomat who made the estate his family’s part time home, Joseph Choate, how Chaote’s daughter, Mabel, brought the grounds to their current splendor, and all the ways the public can now enjoy the space.

We also hear how the current staff at Naumkeag is partnering with Indigenous folx from the Munsee tribe in efforts to tell the original story of the land as well. Kendra Knisley, the new education manager for Trustees of Reservations, tells us about how their collaboration with the Mission House helps preserve ongoing Indigenous legacies thoughtfully and accurately.

Plus, Amanda Duquette, Trustees of Reservations senior engagement manager for the Berkshires, and Mary Detloff, director of public relations, let us in on all the things you can do beyond the spooky season at Naumkeag and other Trustees locations.