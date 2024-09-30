© 2024 New England Public Media

Sep. 26, 2024: The great pumpkins live from Naumkeag

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 30, 2024 at 12:08 PM EDT
Kaliis carved a Fabulous 413 themed pumpkin to be featured in The Incredible Naumkeag Pumpkin Show.
Kaliis carved a Fabulous 413 themed pumpkin to be featured in The Incredible Naumkeag Pumpkin Show.
The Incredible Naumkeag Pumpkin Show is on display Sep. 27-Oct. 27.
The Incredible Naumkeag Pumpkin Show is on display Sep. 27-Oct. 27.
We experience the southern Berkshires at one of the prettiest locations around. Nestled on 44 acres in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, what once was a family home is now open to visitors and nature lovers through spring, summer and fall.

We’re broadcasting LIVE from the grounds of Naumkeag as they gear up for their Pumpkin Show which starts Sep. 27.

We discover the gilded age history of the grounds with the event’s mastermind, Brian Cruey. He tells us about the Salem-born entrepreneur and diplomat who made the estate his family’s part time home, Joseph Choate, how Chaote’s daughter, Mabel, brought the grounds to their current splendor, and all the ways the public can now enjoy the space.

We also hear how the current staff at Naumkeag is partnering with Indigenous folx from the Munsee tribe in efforts to tell the original story of the land as well. Kendra Knisley, the new education manager for Trustees of Reservations, tells us about how their collaboration with the Mission House helps preserve ongoing Indigenous legacies thoughtfully and accurately.

Plus, Amanda Duquette, Trustees of Reservations senior engagement manager for the Berkshires, and Mary Detloff, director of public relations, let us in on all the things you can do beyond the spooky season at Naumkeag and other Trustees locations.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher "Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
