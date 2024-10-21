Oct. 10, 2024: Know what you're doing

A virtuoso is headed to Florence for a week-long residency; pianist and percussionist Omar Sosa has an amazing story and career that starts in Cuba and has grown-global, both in sound and journey. Over the course of this week, Bombyx will show a documentary about his life, host soundbaths inspired by his work, and continue his project with local musician and ethnomusicologist Tim Eriksen in concert. We catch up with the musician and Soren Sorenson, the filmmaker behind “Omar Sosa’s 88 Well-Tuned Drums,” to hear about the ways to connect through music.

We also check out homegrown frightful delights in Chicopee, where the newly minted Singing Bridge Pictures is preparing to screen its first homegrown horror short film. We chat with Wade Wofford, director of both the short and ChicopeeTV about building a neighborhood film club, keeping TV local through small-scale media efforts, and the onscreen scare that might make you jump at their premiere Oct. 17.