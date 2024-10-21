© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413
The Fabulous 413

Oct. 10, 2024: Know what you're doing

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 21, 2024 at 1:15 PM EDT
World-class musician Omar Sosa talked with The Fabulous 413 before his performance at Bombyx in Florence.
World-class musician Omar Sosa talked with The Fabulous 413 before his performance at Bombyx in Florence.
Yannick Perrin / Courtesy
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., in this file photo from 2019.
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., in this file photo from 2019.
J. Scott Applewhite / AP

A virtuoso is headed to Florence for a week-long residency; pianist and percussionist Omar Sosa has an amazing story and career that starts in Cuba and has grown-global, both in sound and journey. Over the course of this week, Bombyx will show a documentary about his life, host soundbaths inspired by his work, and continue his project with local musician and ethnomusicologist Tim Eriksen in concert. We catch up with the musician and Soren Sorenson, the filmmaker behind “Omar Sosa’s 88 Well-Tuned Drums,” to hear about the ways to connect through music.

We also check out homegrown frightful delights in Chicopee, where the newly minted Singing Bridge Pictures is preparing to screen its first homegrown horror short film. We chat with Wade Wofford, director of both the short and ChicopeeTV about building a neighborhood film club, keeping TV local through small-scale media efforts, and the onscreen scare that might make you jump at their premiere Oct. 17.

And, our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern ventures into the eye of Milton’s destruction, the ongoing plight of Gaza, and the books being banned from shelves.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
