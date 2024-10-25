Oct. 24, 2024: Choices

Today, we give the folx from the 2nd congressional district the opportunity to do just that. We speak with the Rep. Jim McGovern’s challenger for the seat, Independent candidate Cornelius Shea . We learn his history, his drive for a spot in the house, his core issues and more as he seeks to connect with the folx in the western Massachusetts.

We even hear from the current person in that seat, U.S. Representative Jim McGovern as he answers some of the questions Shea has for him about his tenure and positions. Plus, we learn McGovern's feelings about the fate of the House of Representatives writ large as the elections loom ever closer, and the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and the Middle East.

If all that politics gets you anxious, maybe what you need is a little zhuzhing and a night on the town. Richie Richardson of FAB Fashion joins us to talk about FAB Passion Fashion Week New England happening Oct. 25-26. We’re also joined by his collaborators Richard Young and Jerry Jordan Brown to clean up our seams and line up how the culture of fashion can have a local impact.

Cornelius Shea Listen • 16:13

McGoverning with Rep. Jim McGovern Oct. 24, 2024 Listen • 16:31