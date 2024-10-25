© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413

Oct. 24, 2024: Choices

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 25, 2024 at 1:51 PM EDT
Monte and Kaliis learn about FAB Passion Fashion Week.
1 of 2  — PXL_20241024_195952348.jpg
Monte and Kaliis learn about FAB Passion Fashion Week.
NEPM
House Rules Committee chairman Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., speaks at the impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump in 2019.
2 of 2  — mcgovern.jpeg
House Rules Committee chairman Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., speaks at the impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump in 2019.
U.S. House Television / AP

Today, we give the folx from the 2nd congressional district the opportunity to do just that. We speak with the Rep. Jim McGovern’s challenger for the seat, Independent candidate Cornelius Shea. We learn his history, his drive for a spot in the house, his core issues and more as he seeks to connect with the folx in the western Massachusetts.

We even hear from the current person in that seat, U.S. Representative Jim McGovern as he answers some of the questions Shea has for him about his tenure and positions. Plus, we learn McGovern's feelings about the fate of the House of Representatives writ large as the elections loom ever closer, and the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and the Middle East.

If all that politics gets you anxious, maybe what you need is a little zhuzhing and a night on the town. Richie Richardson of FAB Fashion joins us to talk about FAB Passion Fashion Week New England happening Oct. 25-26. We’re also joined by his collaborators Richard Young and Jerry Jordan Brown to clean up our seams and line up how the culture of fashion can have a local impact.

Cornelius Shea
McGoverning with Rep. Jim McGovern
Oct. 24, 2024
FAB Passion Fashion Week

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE ELECTIONS GOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
