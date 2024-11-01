© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Oct. 31, 2024: Spooktacular

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 1, 2024 at 2:27 PM EDT
Voting booths are pictured on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at the Munger Hill Elementary School polling place in Westfield, Massachusetts.
1 of 2  — Massachusetts primary election
Voting booths are pictured on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at the Munger Hill Elementary School polling place in Westfield, Massachusetts.
Raquel C. Zaldívar / New England News Collaborative
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
2 of 2
Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester.
Robin Lubbock / WBUR

On this last day of October, we delve headlong into horror, which is not a nice way to talk about politics, but it may be accurate for some.

To make it a little less scary, we continue our conversations with the candidates for the 2nd congressional seat, the Democrat incumbent, Rep. Jim McGovern, and Independent challenger Cornelius Shea.

We speak to Shea about his stances on immigration, social security regulations, hunger policy, and more.

McGovern gives us his stump speech, responds to an agriculture rumor heard from Politico, and fires off answers to a long list of listener questions we have received in the last few days leading up to the election.

Plus, we take on the REAL scaries of Halloween with an eerie new special airs tonight on NEPM TV, “New England Legends” traverses the haunts and haints of the region's countryside just after trick-or-treating time. We chat with one of the creative forces behind the series, folklorist Jeff Belanger, and get into some of the gorier details of the ghouls and grotesqueries of western Massachusetts.

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREELECTIONSMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
