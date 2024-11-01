Oct. 31, 2024: Spooktacular

On this last day of October, we delve headlong into horror, which is not a nice way to talk about politics, but it may be accurate for some.

To make it a little less scary, we continue our conversations with the candidates for the 2nd congressional seat, the Democrat incumbent, Rep. Jim McGovern , and Independent challenger Cornelius Shea .

We speak to Shea about his stances on immigration, social security regulations, hunger policy, and more.

McGovern gives us his stump speech, responds to an agriculture rumor heard from Politico, and fires off answers to a long list of listener questions we have received in the last few days leading up to the election.