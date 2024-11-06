Nov. 5, 2024: The oasis

Well, we are finally here. The day the nation has been gearing up for (may the votes be ever in your favor, and may you convince someone out there who hasn’t made a plan to vote to figure it out).

We here at The Fabulous 413 have decided that we are gonna be an island of respite in this sea of overwhelming anxiety and information, because we all deserve a break.

But, that doesn’t mean we won’t share information at all! In fact, we celebrate the Power of History lined up for you to learn about the first Black congresswoman and first Black woman to run for president, Shirley Chisholm . Professor Ousmane Power-Greene of Clark University breaks down the key facets of her campaign and political career, and even her ties to western Massachusetts.

Then we segue to the “judicial” branch where household disputes take the form of podcast Judge John Hodgman . Here to provide some comedic relief is the judge himself, comedian John Hodgman, and bailiff Jesse Thorn, who are taking their justice on the road and making a stop in Turners Falls this week. We discuss the allure of being right and adjudicate a few disputes of our own.

Power of History Nov. 5, 2024 Listen • 19:14