Nov. 5, 2024: The oasis

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 6, 2024 at 2:15 PM EST
Ousmane Power-Greene, professor at Clark University, is in the studio.
Ousmane Power-Greene, professor at Clark University, is in the studio.
Well, we are finally here. The day the nation has been gearing up for (may the votes be ever in your favor, and may you convince someone out there who hasn’t made a plan to vote to figure it out).

We here at The Fabulous 413 have decided that we are gonna be an island of respite in this sea of overwhelming anxiety and information, because we all deserve a break.

But, that doesn’t mean we won’t share information at all! In fact, we celebrate the Power of History lined up for you to learn about the first Black congresswoman and first Black woman to run for president, Shirley Chisholm. Professor Ousmane Power-Greene of Clark University breaks down the key facets of her campaign and political career, and even her ties to western Massachusetts.

Then we segue to the “judicial” branch where household disputes take the form of podcast Judge John Hodgman. Here to provide some comedic relief is the judge himself, comedian John Hodgman, and bailiff Jesse Thorn, who are taking their justice on the road and making a stop in Turners Falls this week. We discuss the allure of being right and adjudicate a few disputes of our own.

Power of History
Nov. 5, 2024
Judge John Hodgman

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE Power of History HISTORY GOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
