PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Nov. 7, 2024: What is next?

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 8, 2024 at 2:37 PM EST
Monte and Kaliis interview filmmaker and educator Kate Way about her film, “Banned Together,” before screening at Bombyx in Florence Nov. 8.
Monte and Kaliis interview filmmaker and educator Kate Way about her film, “Banned Together,” before screening at Bombyx in Florence Nov. 8.
Monte and Kaliis visit Northampton's Tuesday Market to gain farmer perspectives on funding cuts to the Healthy Incentives Program.
Monte and Kaliis visit Northampton's Tuesday Market to gain farmer perspectives on funding cuts to the Healthy Incentives Program.
Alright, we’ve had a day to process and now it’s time to look at the landscape and see where the changes are needed, and get prepared to make them.

We speak with the director of a new documentary that takes a minute look at the issues concerning book bans, with a focus on three teens in South Carolina who tackle the issue head on. We chat with filmmaker and educator Kate Way about her film, “Banned Together,” before screening at Bombyx in Florence Nov. 8.

We also look at shifts in the state’s efforts to ensure that everyone is fed. It’s just been announced that the Healthy Incentives Program (or HIP) is taking a big cut that will drastically reduce benefits across the commonwealth. But, that cut adversely affects farmers, too. We talk with the farmers at Northampton’s Tuesday Market about the impact of the shortfall, and how you might be able to help.

And, our weekly chat with the recently re-elected U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern addresses the elephant’s Tuesday election to the oval office, and what a second term from former President Donald Trump may mean for the nation’s future.

"Banned Together" dir. Kate Way
CISA Local Hero Spotlight
Farmer perspectives on HIP funding cuts
McGoverning with Rep. Jim McGovern
Nov. 7, 2024

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ELECTIONS GOVERNMENT & POLITICS FILM & MOVIES AGRICULTURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith