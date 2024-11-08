Nov. 7, 2024: What is next?

Alright, we’ve had a day to process and now it’s time to look at the landscape and see where the changes are needed, and get prepared to make them.

We speak with the director of a new documentary that takes a minute look at the issues concerning book bans, with a focus on three teens in South Carolina who tackle the issue head on. We chat with filmmaker and educator Kate Way about her film, “Banned Together,” before screening at Bombyx in Florence Nov. 8.

We also look at shifts in the state’s efforts to ensure that everyone is fed. It’s just been announced that the Healthy Incentives Program (or HIP) is taking a big cut that will drastically reduce benefits across the commonwealth. But, that cut adversely affects farmers, too. We talk with the farmers at Northampton’s Tuesday Market about the impact of the shortfall, and how you might be able to help.

And, our weekly chat with the recently re-elected U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern addresses the elephant’s Tuesday election to the oval office, and what a second term from former President Donald Trump may mean for the nation’s future.

