Dec. 4, 2024: Our sequential natures

Last week western Massachusetts came out en masse to show incredible generosity to the Food Bank via the means of a 43 mile walk.

Today we hear about yet another quirky march, over a much shorter distance, to inspire generosity from the community over a much shorter distance. The Hot Chocolate Run to benefit organization Safe Passage is happening for the 21st time in Northampton this Sunday. We talk with Marianne Winters, Safe Passage executive director, and development director Natasha Ulrich about the organization's mission to address domestic violence, the deep impact this event has had over two decades in helping survivors of domestic violence thrive.

We also learn about the confluence of physics, biology, journalism and pure mathematics with a new book, " Do Plants Know Math? " We talk with the authors, Smith math professor Christophe Golé and Nancy Pick, about recognizing patterns, sequences and equations in nature and explore the book’s photographic material.

And, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster , gives us the etymology of her moniker as she walks us through the history of the word, "nerd," and other names that have evolved from their much squarer origins.

Hot Chocolate Run Listen • 19:42

"Do Plants Know Math?" Listen • 16:56