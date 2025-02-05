© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Feb. 4, 2025: Just a-wassailing lord

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 5, 2025 at 12:37 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Theater department director Bevan Brunelle and cast member and student Darius Baez talk to The Fabulous 413 about their upcoming live production of "The Lord of the Flies."
1 of 1  — PXL_20250204_205937932.jpg
Theater department director Bevan Brunelle and cast member and student Darius Baez talk to The Fabulous 413 about their upcoming live production of "The Lord of the Flies."
Tony Dunne / NEPM

Today, we have kids, food, drink and an organization that connects them all!

The students at Holyoke High School are putting a William Golding classic on its feet with their production of “Lord of the Flies” this weekend. One might say that the presentation is an inspired choice, and we talk with Holyoke High School Theater Company director and teacher Bevan Brunelle and cast member Darius Baez about including this work in the winter production.

We also meet another storyteller taking the stage at CISA’s Field Notes event this Saturday. Kyle Zegel of Just Roots joins us to talk about how the farm has evolved from a community garden into so much more, including several commonwealth initiatives to encourage healthy eating.

And, we’re singing the trees into good health, which sounds very pagan, and it sorta is! We hear all about traditions old and new and the importance of bringing community together for agriculture when we speak with Kat Hand and Matt Brogan of Berkshire Cider Project about their wassailing event at Tourists in North Adams.

Holyoke High Lord of the Flies
Field Notes and Just Roots
Wasailing with the Berkshire Cider Project

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightTHEATERALCOHOLAGRICULTURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith