Feb. 4, 2025: Just a-wassailing lord

Today, we have kids, food, drink and an organization that connects them all!

The students at Holyoke High School are putting a William Golding classic on its feet with their production of “ Lord of the Flies ” this weekend. One might say that the presentation is an inspired choice, and we talk with Holyoke High School Theater Company director and teacher Bevan Brunelle and cast member Darius Baez about including this work in the winter production.

We also meet another storyteller taking the stage at CISA’s Field Notes event this Saturday. Kyle Zegel of Just Roots joins us to talk about how the farm has evolved from a community garden into so much more, including several commonwealth initiatives to encourage healthy eating.

And, we’re singing the trees into good health, which sounds very pagan, and it sorta is! We hear all about traditions old and new and the importance of bringing community together for agriculture when we speak with Kat Hand and Matt Brogan of Berkshire Cider Project about their wassailing event at Tourists in North Adams.

Holyoke High Lord of the Flies Listen • 16:27

Field Notes and Just Roots Listen • 18:30