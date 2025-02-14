© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Feb. 13, 2025: Telling stories

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 14, 2025 at 5:23 PM EST
The Fabulous 413 talks to author of "Janie Writes a Play: Jane Yolen's First Great Story," Heidi E. Y. Stemple, and her mother and inspiration of the book, Jane Yolen.
The Fabulous 413 talks to author of "Janie Writes a Play: Jane Yolen’s First Great Story," Heidi E. Y. Stemple, and her mother and inspiration of the book, Jane Yolen.
Wylder Ayres and Reen Smith talk to The Fabulous 413 about the Queer Story Slam event at Bombyx Feb. 15, 2025.
Wylder Ayres and Reen Smith talk to The Fabulous 413 about the Queer Story Slam event at Bombyx Feb. 15, 2025.
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., in this file photo from 2019.
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., in this file photo from 2019.
Today, we take a closer look at the folx telling stories about themselves in new ways and through new avenues.

We examine the life of a much beloved author of children’s books and more, local legend Jane Yolen. A new picture book written by her daughter has just been released about her career’s early start, titled "Janie Writes a Play: Jane Yolen’s First Great Story," proving there are no age restrictions on dreaming up a great tale. The book’s author, Heidi E. Y. Stemple, talks to us about writing this book about her mother, how narratives run in the family and how you can celebrate the heroine’s 86th birthday this Saturday at High Five Books in Florence.

And, the second Queer Story Slam is happening at Bombyx Center for Arts and Equity this weekend, exploring all expressions of love and desire in the tales being told onstage. We chat with organizers Wylder Ayres and Reen Smith about the power of seeing these lives in their own words, and how those visions reinforce the community.

Plus, our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern tackles the possibilities of constitutional crisis, the consequences of lying in senatorial confirmation hearings, the federal budget, his vote on a recent bill concerning fentanyl and how you can ask your questions of the representative IN PERSON very soon.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURELGBTQIA+McGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICSBOOKS
