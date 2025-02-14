Feb. 13, 2025: Telling stories

Today, we take a closer look at the folx telling stories about themselves in new ways and through new avenues.

We examine the life of a much beloved author of children’s books and more, local legend Jane Yolen. A new picture book written by her daughter has just been released about her career’s early start, titled " Janie Writes a Play : Jane Yolen’s First Great Story," proving there are no age restrictions on dreaming up a great tale. The book’s author, Heidi E. Y. Stemple, talks to us about writing this book about her mother, how narratives run in the family and how you can celebrate the heroine’s 86th birthday this Saturday at High Five Books in Florence.

And, the second Queer Story Slam is happening at Bombyx Center for Arts and Equity this weekend, exploring all expressions of love and desire in the tales being told onstage. We chat with organizers Wylder Ayres and Reen Smith about the power of seeing these lives in their own words, and how those visions reinforce the community.