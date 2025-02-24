Feb. 20, 2025: Just beneath the surface

We're drawing connections in both likely and unlikely places.

For instance, we head to 50 Arrow Gallery to see the solo art exhibit, “Black Hands: Black Earth,” and witness the connections between people, earth, and the plants across generations. Artist and educator Kerrita Mayfield walks us through her work and process to bring more of her connecting roots to light.

Or perhaps it’s in gambling and the Bay State’s unlikely penchant for it. The new podcast, Scratch and Win , takes a look at Massachusetts' connection to the lottery and how that relationship has evolved uniquely from the rest of the nation. Documentarian Ian Coss joins us to explore the course of scratch tickets, the numbers, Megabucks and more and with connections to western Mass.

And, our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern tackles the house budget, the prospect of working with DOGE, conspiracy theories about Elon Musk and the elections, and more questions from listeners about what comes next.

"Black Hands: Black Earth" Listen • 13:57

Scratch and Win Listen • 21:51