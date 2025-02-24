© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Feb. 20, 2025: Just beneath the surface

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 24, 2025 at 12:27 PM EST
The Fabulous 413 takes a trip to 50 Arrow Gallery to see Kerrita Mayfield's solo exhibit, "Black Hands: Black Earth,"
The Fabulous 413 takes a trip to 50 Arrow Gallery to see Kerrita Mayfield's solo exhibit, "Black Hands: Black Earth,"
We're drawing connections in both likely and unlikely places.

For instance, we head to 50 Arrow Gallery to see the solo art exhibit, “Black Hands: Black Earth,” and witness the connections between people, earth, and the plants across generations. Artist and educator Kerrita Mayfield walks us through her work and process to bring more of her connecting roots to light.

Or perhaps it’s in gambling and the Bay State’s unlikely penchant for it. The new podcast, Scratch and Win, takes a look at Massachusetts' connection to the lottery and how that relationship has evolved uniquely from the rest of the nation. Documentarian Ian Coss joins us to explore the course of scratch tickets, the numbers, Megabucks and more and with connections to western Mass.

And, our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern tackles the house budget, the prospect of working with DOGE, conspiracy theories about Elon Musk and the elections, and more questions from listeners about what comes next.

"Black Hands: Black Earth"
Scratch and Win
McGoverning with McGovern
Feb. 20, 2025

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
