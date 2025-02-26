© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413
The Fabulous 413

Feb. 25, 2025: Visions of rolling colores

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 26, 2025 at 4:34 PM EST
The Fabulous 413 peruse the collection at Visions Video, a video rental store that will soon open in Northampton.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 visits a Pioneer Valley Roller Derby team practice.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Today, we have nostalgia in all sorts of flavors.

Especially if you grew up watching roller derby on TV like we did. If your dreams see you getting up on wheels with your friends and neighbors and creating a little chaos on the track, you’ll be happy to know that Pioneer Valley Roller Derby is hosting two recruitment sessions in the next few weeks. We talk with players Bash-it Hound and 23rd Century Fox Gorl, a.k.a. Bash and Fox, about the appeal of the game and the many ways you can play in western Mass.

It’s in the communities that have been built before. A new documentary takes a look at the history of lesbians of color in Northampton, and we chat with the team that brought “De Colores: Defining Kinship, Finding Peace” to screen, historian Erika Slocumb and multi-disciplinary artist Michael Hanson.

And, speaking of screens and Northampton, if you miss the appeal of stepping into a brick and mortar location to choose your evening’s viewing options rather than scrolling on a screen, then community-minded Vision Video is definitely for you. We talk with George Myers, Jesse Hassinger and Bill Dwight to get a full picture of what engendered the idea and what they seek to build beyond the celluloid.

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREFILM & MOVIESSPORTSHISTORYLGBTQIA+
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
