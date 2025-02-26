Feb. 25, 2025: Visions of rolling colores

Today, we have nostalgia in all sorts of flavors.

Especially if you grew up watching roller derby on TV like we did. If your dreams see you getting up on wheels with your friends and neighbors and creating a little chaos on the track, you’ll be happy to know that Pioneer Valley Roller Derby is hosting two recruitment sessions in the next few weeks. We talk with players Bash-it Hound and 23rd Century Fox Gorl, a.k.a. Bash and Fox, about the appeal of the game and the many ways you can play in western Mass.

It’s in the communities that have been built before. A new documentary takes a look at the history of lesbians of color in Northampton, and we chat with the team that brought “ De Colores: Defining Kinship, Finding Peace ” to screen, historian Erika Slocumb and multi-disciplinary artist Michael Hanson.

And, speaking of screens and Northampton, if you miss the appeal of stepping into a brick and mortar location to choose your evening’s viewing options rather than scrolling on a screen, then community-minded Vision Video is definitely for you. We talk with George Myers, Jesse Hassinger and Bill Dwight to get a full picture of what engendered the idea and what they seek to build beyond the celluloid.