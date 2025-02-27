© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Feb. 26, 2025: Like winter shakers

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 27, 2025 at 6:40 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Monte and Kaliis talk with conductor Tianhui Ng about developing Loksi' Shaali', an opera written by Jerod Tate and performed completely in the Chickasaw language.
1 of 2  — IMG_1973.JPG
Monte and Kaliis talk with conductor Tianhui Ng about developing Loksi' Shaali', an opera written by Jerod Tate and performed completely in the Chickasaw language.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

We’re witnessing the creation of important amalgams, fusions of culture and preservation

At Mount Holyoke College, a new opera entirely in the Chickasaw language will have its east coast premiere on Feb. 28. Loksi' Shaali' (Shell Shaker) by Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate combines elements of classical operatic styles with traditional songs, dances, and language of the Chickasaw people, and we chat with two cast members and maestro Tianhui Ng about broadening the scope of opera and how the campus played a part in its incubation.

As for the city of Holyoke, it is in the conjunction of agriculture and municipal services. The Winter Farmers’ Market is bringing fresh produce to those who need it most amidst funding changes, shifts in leadership and other roadblocks that occur. Lisa Totz, interim director of the Holyoke Chamber of Commerce, joins us to talk about the ways the city is helping everyone to eat better.

And, like, it’s in the way we talk. Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, joins us to explore the incredible usefulness of the word, “like,” because she was like, “it’s one of the most versatile four letter words.”

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREHISTORYTHEATERMUSICWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTERLANGUAGEAGRICULTURECISA Local Hero Spotlight
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith