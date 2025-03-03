Feb. 27, 2025: Shared Passions

We’re tackling hunger from both coasts, or at least seeing how the west coast is combating food insecurity and reframing what the need to combat hunger looks like.

Award-winning actor and comedian Kristina Wong is in the midst of a week long residency at UMass Amherst, culminating in a performance of her latest work #FoodBankInfluencer . We talk about her own experiences at food banks and some misconceptions about them before you can see her solo show on Feb. 28.

And yes. We are still reeling from the loss of auteur David Lynch, so we head back to Great Barrington where the "Time to Wake Up: Tribute to David Lynch" series continues at Triplex Cinemas with the director’s very first film, “Eraserhead,” this weekend. Creative director Ben Elliott chats with us about the other films they’ll be showing to showcase Lynch’s contributions to the artform.