PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Feb. 27, 2025: Shared Passions

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 3, 2025 at 11:34 AM EST
1 of 1  — The Fab 413 Jim McGovern.jpg

We’re tackling hunger from both coasts, or at least seeing how the west coast is combating food insecurity and reframing what the need to combat hunger looks like.

Award-winning actor and comedian Kristina Wong is in the midst of a week long residency at UMass Amherst, culminating in a performance of her latest work #FoodBankInfluencer. We talk about her own experiences at food banks and some misconceptions about them before you can see her solo show on Feb. 28.

And yes. We are still reeling from the loss of auteur David Lynch, so we head back to Great Barrington where the "Time to Wake Up: Tribute to David Lynch" series continues at Triplex Cinemas with the director’s very first film, “Eraserhead,” this weekend. Creative director Ben Elliott chats with us about the other films they’ll be showing to showcase Lynch’s contributions to the artform.

And, our weekly chat with Congressmen Jim McGovern covers many listener questions on House votes regarding tariffs, the firing of the joint chiefs, our nation’s eerie resemblance to moments of the Velvet Divorce, and more issues relating to the very thorny landscape of Capitol Hill.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
