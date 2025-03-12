March 11, 2025: It's educational

It’s been 5 years since the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic that has lasting impacts to this day. So today, we head to UMass Amherst to check in with virologist Mandy Muller to help us understand more of what was happening in the uncertain, confusing beginnings of the COVID-induced shutdown. Since coronaviruses are not her main focus, we also learn about her favorite virus, herpes, and get to see it up close in her lab.

And, speaking of things with global impact, the Massachusetts Multicultural Film Festival is just one of the few places where you can see the 2025 Oscar-winning documentary, “No Other Land,” along with more films within the theme of “Documenting Dissent.” We speak with organizers Jim Hicks and Celia Sainz , and Mount Holyoke College professor Adriana Pitetta about the next three free movie screenings you can see to expand your celluloid borders.

