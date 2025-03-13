March 12, 2025: Herbed trademarks

Although we are in the midst of a housing crisis, the Baystate is making changes. To hear how Gov. Maura Healy’s plans to combat this problem impacts us locally, we talk to Secretary of Housing and Livable Communities Edward Augustus .

And we gather flowers and herbs with Susan Pincus of Sawmill Herb Farm . We hear how a changing focus to perennials and moving to Montague has allowed for more community to blossom.