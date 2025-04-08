April 7, 2025: LIVE from the Emily Dickinson Museum

It is National Poetry Month, and as the world could use more art [full stop], we broadcast live from the Emily Dickinson Museum in Amherst.

We hear some of the reclusive poet’s work and about who was instrumental in getting her words posthumously published with the museum’s executive director, Jane Wald. Plus, we learn about some of the museum’s upcoming programs and exciting updates on the grounds with Brooke Steinhauser, senior director of programs, including the Phosphorescence series.

We also hear insights and inspiring and heartbreaking works of two local poets who’ve participated in the series, Joan Kwon Glass and DeMisty Bellinger.

Content Warning: Some of the work read in this episode contains mentions of death, child death, and suicide.