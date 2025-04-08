© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413

April 7, 2025: LIVE from the Emily Dickinson Museum

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 8, 2025 at 8:15 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 broadcasts live from the Emily Dickinson Museum with the Jane Wald, executive director; Brooke Steinhauser, senior director of programs; and two contemporary poets, Joan Kwon Glass and DeMisty Bellanger.
1 of 1  — PXL_20250407_154700003.jpg
Tony Dunne / NEPM

It is National Poetry Month, and as the world could use more art [full stop], we broadcast live from the Emily Dickinson Museum in Amherst.

We hear some of the reclusive poet’s work and about who was instrumental in getting her words posthumously published with the museum’s executive director, Jane Wald. Plus, we learn about some of the museum’s upcoming programs and exciting updates on the grounds with Brooke Steinhauser, senior director of programs, including the Phosphorescence series.

We also hear insights and inspiring and heartbreaking works of two local poets who’ve participated in the series, Joan Kwon Glass and DeMisty Bellinger.

Content Warning: Some of the work read in this episode contains mentions of death, child death, and suicide. 

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE LITERATURE HISTORY
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
