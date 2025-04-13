© 2025 New England Public Media

PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

April 8, 2025: Learning curve

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 13, 2025 at 12:36 PM EDT
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
1 of 1  — mr universe for grove.png
We constantly strive to be renaissance people because knowledge is power, and everyone wants to be able to properly MacGyver things.

But, never in the course of the show have we seen a farm that does it like Barberic Farms. So, we head to Shelburne to see all the adorable lambs get their legs and discover the myriad of pots that Barbara and Eric Goodchild have their hands in, from wool to iron to pickles to pianos and more.

Speaking of education, we discover a new film inspired by real events in the valley with locally-based actors on its celluloid. “Urban Ed” follows four students as they navigate their school’s closure, and we speak with writer, director and educator Wade Wofford and one of the movie’s main actors, Kayla Staley, about their connections to the story and the landscape for smaller films.

Plus, we also learn some history with Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, who tells the tale of Greenland's colonization in the name of science in the late 19th century and the questionable results of those efforts.

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightMr. UniverseSCIENCEHISTORYFILM & MOVIESAGRICULTURE
