April 8, 2025: Learning curve

We constantly strive to be renaissance people because knowledge is power, and everyone wants to be able to properly MacGyver things.

But, never in the course of the show have we seen a farm that does it like Barberic Farms . So, we head to Shelburne to see all the adorable lambs get their legs and discover the myriad of pots that Barbara and Eric Goodchild have their hands in, from wool to iron to pickles to pianos and more.

Speaking of education, we discover a new film inspired by real events in the valley with locally-based actors on its celluloid. “Urban Ed” follows four students as they navigate their school’s closure, and we speak with writer, director and educator Wade Wofford and one of the movie’s main actors, Kayla Staley , about their connections to the story and the landscape for smaller films.