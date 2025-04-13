© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413

April 9, 2025: Splitting offices (SHOW 500!!!)

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 13, 2025 at 12:48 PM EDT
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester, Mass.
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester, Mass.
Last year, Phil Korman of CISA announced his retirement. And just recently, our friends at the organization have found someone to fill his shoes. We talk to the new director, Jennifer Core, to hear her connections to agriculture in western Mass. and beyond, and how her insights from her own farm help push the organisation’s mission further.

Our resident Word Nerd, Emily Brewster of Merriam-Webster, will have us salivating as we search for the origins of spit, spitting image, spit-take, and how clones are sorta connected to all three. Plus, how you can hang out with her in person this weekend!

And, we get our first-hand government rundown a day early as we speak with Rep. Jim McGovern about the nationwide protests this past weekend, the likelihood that his hunger-free future bill survives the rigors of both house and senate, tariff-aggedon 2025 and much more.

Oh plus, it's our 500th show. No biggie.

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTERGOVERNMENT & POLITICSMcGoverning with McGovernCISA Local Hero Spotlight
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
