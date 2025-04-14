April 10, 2025: Onward to Jacob's Pillow!

The Berkshires has been a dance incubator and nesting place and incubator for nearly 100 years. So, today we head to the grounds of Jacob's Pillow in Becket to get a sneak peek at their upcoming festival.

Jacob’s Pillow’s executive director, Pamela Tatge , is nearing a decade at the helm of the organization, and we hear about some of her highlights from this season and her tenure..

And we talk to producing director Holly Jones about the curatorial nuances behind such an extensive festival while considering each dance company's experience level and genre, and how Jacob’s Pillow continues to influence dancers across the Berkshires and beyond.

Plus, we talk to both about the long lasting connections in the highly anticipated season closer, Alvin Ailey .