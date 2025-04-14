© 2025 New England Public Media

April 10, 2025: Onward to Jacob's Pillow!

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 14, 2025 at 3:32 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 visits Jacob's Pillow, where reconstruction of the Doris Duke Theatre is nearly finished, to learn about the 2025 season.
1 of 1  — PXL_20250409_161834422.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Jacob's Pillow, where reconstruction of the Doris Duke Theatre is nearly finished, to learn about the 2025 season.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

The Berkshires has been a dance incubator and nesting place and incubator for nearly 100 years. So, today we head to the grounds of Jacob's Pillow in Becket to get a sneak peek at their upcoming festival.

Jacob’s Pillow’s executive director, Pamela Tatge, is nearing a decade at the helm of the organization, and we hear about some of her highlights from this season and her tenure..

And we talk to producing director Holly Jones about the curatorial nuances behind such an extensive festival while considering each dance company's experience level and genre, and how Jacob’s Pillow continues to influence dancers across the Berkshires and beyond.

Plus, we talk to both about the long lasting connections in the highly anticipated season closer, Alvin Ailey.

We even get a chance to see the brand new Doris Duke Theatre, which is nearly rebuilt from the ashes after a fire destroyed the facility at the start of the pandemic.

The Fabulous 413 DANCEWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURETHEATER
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
