April 15, 2025: Eat your greens

Two tales of agriculture and commerce, alike in virtue, a spring of hope from a winter of despair.

The Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) recently swept through western Massachusetts to visit officials and business owners in all 4 counties. Despite the recent department shake-ups, they’re hoping to allow businesses to expand access to social consumption. We speak with the acting chair of the CCC, Bruce Stebbins, about what these expansions could entail, how the marijuana industry is faring locally after 10 years of legalization.