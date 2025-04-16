April 15, 2025: Eat your greens
Two tales of agriculture and commerce, alike in virtue, a spring of hope from a winter of despair.
The Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) recently swept through western Massachusetts to visit officials and business owners in all 4 counties. Despite the recent department shake-ups, they’re hoping to allow businesses to expand access to social consumption. We speak with the acting chair of the CCC, Bruce Stebbins, about what these expansions could entail, how the marijuana industry is faring locally after 10 years of legalization.
We also head to Conway to a farm most innovative in practice, philosophy and action. Natural Roots has been growing in the hilltowns in a number of ways that are unique to their plots. From their crop rotation to horse-powered equipment, they’ve sought to reduce and remove fossil fuels from their farming operations. We chat to proprietor David Fisher about his recent award from CISA, learn why reducing their carbon footprint is crucial to their agricultural plans, tour the beautiful sprawling grounds along the South River and meet the horses!