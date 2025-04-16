© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

April 15, 2025: Eat your greens

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 16, 2025 at 12:41 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The #Fabulous413 tours Natural Roots farm where reducing carbon emissions is a priority.
1 of 2  — PXL_20250414_143551998.jpg
The #Fabulous413 tours Natural Roots farm where reducing carbon emissions is a priority.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The interim chair of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, Bruce Stebbins (right), visits a marijuana retailer, in this undated photo.
2 of 2  — stebbins.png
The interim chair of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, Bruce Stebbins (right), visits a marijuana retailer, in this undated photo.
Cannabis Control Commission

Two tales of agriculture and commerce, alike in virtue, a spring of hope from a winter of despair.

The Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) recently swept through western Massachusetts to visit officials and business owners in all 4 counties. Despite the recent department shake-ups, they’re hoping to allow businesses to expand access to social consumption. We speak with the acting chair of the CCC, Bruce Stebbins, about what these expansions could entail, how the marijuana industry is faring locally after 10 years of legalization.

We also head to Conway to a farm most innovative in practice, philosophy and action. Natural Roots has been growing in the hilltowns in a number of ways that are unique to their plots. From their crop rotation to horse-powered equipment, they’ve sought to reduce and remove fossil fuels from their farming operations. We chat to proprietor David Fisher about his recent award from CISA, learn why reducing their carbon footprint is crucial to their agricultural plans, tour the beautiful sprawling grounds along the South River and meet the horses!

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTUREMARIJUANABUSINESS & ECONOMYENVIRONMENT
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith