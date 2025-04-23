© 2025 New England Public Media

April 22, 2025: Earth Day 2025!

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 23, 2025 at 11:47 AM EDT
ECOS is a nature curriculum for the Springfield Public Schools that teaches students about the environment through lessons at Forest Park.
It’s Earth Day!

We’re looking at our mother through a local lens and exploring our waterways, skies and, of course, the ways we feed ourselves and each other.

If we’re looking up, we learn that light pollution has more impacts than just keeping you up at night. An organization seeking to increase awareness of these factors is Northampton City Lights, with a mission to protect human and wildlife health and wildlife by changing the way we think about municipal lighting. We talk to Catherine Moriarty to learn about how they’re doing that with their Northampton Night Fest at Historic Northampton.

And if we’re looking down to the water, professor Christine Hatch of UMass Extension has been examining swamps, bogs, streams and how these precious ecosystems are affected by human interaction. We find out how we can contribute to their preservation and restoration.

Plus, transport may be the least sexy part of our local foodways, but that doesn’t make it any less vital. Nick Martinelli of Marty’s Local and Cathy Stanton of Quabbin Harvest Co-op talk to us about the important role local distributors have to farmers, retailers and consumers in a healthy food ecosystem.

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE ENVIRONMENT AGRICULTURE POLLUTION COMMUNITY ACTION
