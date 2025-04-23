April 22, 2025: Earth Day 2025!

It’s Earth Day!

We’re looking at our mother through a local lens and exploring our waterways, skies and, of course, the ways we feed ourselves and each other.

If we’re looking up, we learn that light pollution has more impacts than just keeping you up at night. An organization seeking to increase awareness of these factors is Northampton City Lights , with a mission to protect human and wildlife health and wildlife by changing the way we think about municipal lighting. We talk to Catherine Moriarty to learn about how they’re doing that with their Northampton Night Fest at Historic Northampton.

And if we’re looking down to the water, professor Christine Hatch of UMass Extension has been examining swamps, bogs, streams and how these precious ecosystems are affected by human interaction. We find out how we can contribute to their preservation and restoration.