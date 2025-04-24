April 23, 2025: Trails and Alleys

Today we’re getting extra retro with an extra New England pastime, archaic conundrums and classic ways of making art.

The art is found up and down the Hilltowns through Hampshire and Franklin Counties. The Asparagus Valley Pottery Trail is a network of studios that are open for the public to witness ceramic artists in their craft. We head to Florence to peak at the only wood fired kiln along the route and chat with artists James Guggina , Tiffany Hilton and intern Lucas Putney about their work and the upcoming festivities.

And, few outside of New England know of or have played our classic pastime, candlepin bowling, but it's the style housed by some of the oldest operating bowling alleys in the nation, one of which is right here in western Mass.. We head to Shelburne Falls Bowling Alley where owners Tony and Tam Hanna show us how the game is played, how the lanes are maintained and how far the history of the location stretches.