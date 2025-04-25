© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413

April 24, 2025: Brother bird

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 25, 2025 at 12:34 PM EDT
Monte and Kaliis go birding with UMass professor Nathan Senner to observe migrating birds.
Monte and Kaliis go birding with UMass professor Nathan Senner to observe migrating birds.
On April 26, 2025, Bombyx will host "Poetry & Pie" with the Brother's Keeper Poetry Ensemble and the Florence Poetry Carnival.
On April 26, 2025, Bombyx will host "Poetry & Pie" with the Brother's Keeper Poetry Ensemble and the Florence Poetry Carnival.
Today is for the brothers and the birds, not a bee in sight.

Well, seeing actually factors into it, too! We head to Amherst where, on a particularly idyllic corner of the UMass campus, hordes of migratory birds are making their way back north. Professor Nathan Senner grabs binoculars and his trusty dog, Oliver, to head out into the woods to discover the many feathered friends that are finding their way home. He enlightens us to the ways that the campus itself is posing problems to conservation efforts, the methods they’re experimenting with to make the school’s landscape a bit safer for the traveling birds and how you can help.

And, in Florence at the Bombyx Center for Arts and Equity, prose, theater and pie are coming together on stage this weekend. The Florence Poetry Carnival is bringing in Brother’s Keeper Poetry Ensemble as the featured literary artists for “Poetry and Pie.” We speak with founding member Marlon Carey about the group’s work, the melding of their styles on stage and the clandestine meeting between him and the carnival’s founder.

And, although we don't have a chance to chat with Congressman Jim McGovern, our hearts and sympathies are with him as his family navigates recent tragedy.

Note: The comic artist Kaliis mentioned with illustrations of bird calls is Rosemary Mosco.

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE ENVIRONMENT LITERATURE ANIMALS SCIENCE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
