© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

ABC House, McGoverning with McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 28, 2025 at 1:30 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester, Mass.
1 of 1
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester, Mass.
File Photo / Daily Hampshire Gazette / gazettenet.com

Amherst is perhaps the most densely concentrated locale of academia in western Mass., and today we give you a glimpse of how the wealth of knowledge is shared with the wider community.

Amherst A Better Chance (ABC) is part of a national initiative to help Black, Latine, Indigenous and Asian students in underserved school districts achieve their dreams. Started in the late sixties, it’s been bringing young people into its residential academic program to help the transition to college and beyond.

We meet the residential directors, Temistocles Ferreira, or Tem Blessed, and Nancita Alejandro, and scholar Frank Partida to learn about the program, national initiative and how their education is a community-wide effort.

And Congressman Jim McGovern has had a very busy 48 hours, so we get more details of the conflicts that are associated with the latest bills and budget hitting the floor of the House of Representatives.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICSCOMMUNITY ACTIONEDUCATION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith