School for Contemporary Thought, The Garden Conservancy's Open Gardens, author Varla Ventura

May is often when we think about the growing things.

Including our youth, as they are our future, who are dancing into new horizons in the School for Contemporary Thought ’s first narrative work. We speak with the director, Jen Pollins, about the company members blooming into the plotlines and the importance of inspiring young dancers to take up more space.

And, we take a trip to The Garden Conservancy, where they will open up a formerly-private garden of beautifully cultivated landscapes for folx to peruse and enjoy. We chat with Greenfield gardeners Elise and Laura Schlaikyer and Sarah Chadwick of The Garden Conservancy about this event which will inspire you to get your hands dirty.

Plus, we speak to gardner, witchy folklorist and author Varla Ventura about her latest book, “ Enchanted Plants : A Treasury of Botanical Folklore and Magic,” before her event on May 31 at the South Hadley Public Library. We discuss the interesting tales the plants have to tell and the poison garden she raises at home.

