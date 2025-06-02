© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

School for Contemporary Thought, The Garden Conservancy's Open Gardens, author Varla Ventura

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 2, 2025 at 11:23 AM EDT
The Garden Conservancy opens a Greenfield garden to the public.
1 of 1  — PXL_20250529_143557015.jpg
The Garden Conservancy opens a Greenfield garden to the public.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

May is often when we think about the growing things.

Including our youth, as they are our future, who are dancing into new horizons in the School for Contemporary Thought’s first narrative work. We speak with the director, Jen Pollins, about the company members blooming into the plotlines and the importance of inspiring young dancers to take up more space.

And, we take a trip to The Garden Conservancy, where they will open up a formerly-private garden of beautifully cultivated landscapes for folx to peruse and enjoy. We chat with Greenfield gardeners Elise and Laura Schlaikyer and Sarah Chadwick of The Garden Conservancy about this event which will inspire you to get your hands dirty.

Plus, we speak to gardner, witchy folklorist and author Varla Ventura about her latest book, “Enchanted Plants: A Treasury of Botanical Folklore and Magic,” before her event on May 31 at the South Hadley Public Library. We discuss the interesting tales the plants have to tell and the poison garden she raises at home.

Jen Pollins
"Enchanted Plants" by Varla Ventura
The Garden Conservancy

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREENVIRONMENTDANCEBOOKS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith