Fletcher Farm, Parties in the Park, Yidstock

Today, we have music to soothe the dairy beast.

Which may not be how that phrase works, but we’re betting it could work at Fletcher Farm in Southampton, where the cows and calves are not only bringing milk to the community, but fostering connection and learning amongst future cowherds. Second-generation farmer Nicole Schwab lets us explore among her 80 heads of milking ladies.

But, if you’re craving more of a dairy-free get down, we introduce you to a new series soon to launch in Northampton. Parties in the Park is a free community gathering bringing some of the best and most eclectic DJs in the area to spin for the public. We sit with two of the folx stepping up to the turntables, Just Joan (a.k.a. Casey Williams) and Studebaker Hawk , to hear DJ war stories and what’s in store for these upcoming Wednesday nights.

And Susan Bronson of the Yiddish Book Center joins us to talk about the upcoming festival, Yidstock , which celebrates Yiddish music with its contemporary innovators over the course of 4 days.

