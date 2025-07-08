© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Fletcher Farm, Parties in the Park, Yidstock

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 8, 2025 at 12:19 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 takes a trip to Southampton to visit Fletcher Farm.
The Fabulous 413 takes a trip to Southampton to visit Fletcher Farm.
The Fabulous 413 talks to DJs Just Joan (a.k.a. Casey Williams) and Studebaker Hawk about Northampton's "Parties in the Park" series.
The Fabulous 413 talks to DJs Just Joan (a.k.a. Casey Williams) and Studebaker Hawk about Northampton's "Parties in the Park" series.
The Yiddish Book Center will host Yidstock, a music festival to celebrate contemporary Yiddish music.
The Yiddish Book Center will host Yidstock, a music festival to celebrate contemporary Yiddish music.
Today, we have music to soothe the dairy beast.

Which may not be how that phrase works, but we’re betting it could work at Fletcher Farm in Southampton, where the cows and calves are not only bringing milk to the community, but fostering connection and learning amongst future cowherds. Second-generation farmer Nicole Schwab lets us explore among her 80 heads of milking ladies.

But, if you’re craving more of a dairy-free get down, we introduce you to a new series soon to launch in Northampton. Parties in the Park is a free community gathering bringing some of the best and most eclectic DJs in the area to spin for the public. We sit with two of the folx stepping up to the turntables,Just Joan (a.k.a. Casey Williams) and Studebaker Hawk, to hear DJ war stories and what’s in store for these upcoming Wednesday nights.

And Susan Bronson of the Yiddish Book Center joins us to talk about the upcoming festival, Yidstock, which celebrates Yiddish music with its contemporary innovators over the course of 4 days.

Fletcher Farm
Parties in the Park
Yidstock

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREHISTORYLANGUAGECISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTUREEVENTSMUSIC
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
