The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Yet Another Queer Pop-Up Market, Center for New Americans, Rep. Jim McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 12, 2025 at 11:48 AM EST
2 of 2  — 230628-Center-for-New-Americans.jpg

Today has holiday gifts, tangible and intangible.

We explore a place for you to get locally made crafts and art this weekend. Yet Another Queer Pop-Up Market hosts its 3rd annual winter market in Eastworks this Saturday, bringing artisans of all disciplines of the 2SLGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities together to share their wares and work. We talk with organizers M Rudder and Jey Weisgerber about building space for the community to create and thrive.

We also hear what people have been inspired to create. “30 Poems in November” is a fundraiser for the Center for New Americans, and some of the more than participating poets will read their work at a showcasing event this Saturday on Smith College’s Campus. We speak with Executive Director Laurie Millman, and the event chair, Nerissa Nields, about the event and how recent ICE activity has affected their work.

That aforementioned ICE activity in the Bay State also has Rep. Jim McGovern concerned as well and, in our weekly chat, we address that and get an update on healthcare costs, the Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, an upcoming farmer bailout, the ongoing conflicts with Venezuela and more.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICSLGBTQIA+IMMIGRATION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
