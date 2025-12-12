Yet Another Queer Pop-Up Market, Center for New Americans, Rep. Jim McGovern

Today has holiday gifts, tangible and intangible.

We explore a place for you to get locally made crafts and art this weekend. Yet Another Queer Pop-Up Market hosts its 3rd annual winter market in Eastworks this Saturday, bringing artisans of all disciplines of the 2SLGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities together to share their wares and work. We talk with organizers M Rudder and Jey Weisgerber about building space for the community to create and thrive.

We also hear what people have been inspired to create. “ 30 Poems in November ” is a fundraiser for the Center for New Americans, and some of the more than participating poets will read their work at a showcasing event this Saturday on Smith College’s Campus. We speak with Executive Director Laurie Millman, and the event chair, Nerissa Nields, about the event and how recent ICE activity has affected their work.